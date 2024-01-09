Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Lifesci Capital

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Inventiva in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Inventiva from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IVA opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. Inventiva has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inventiva by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Inventiva by 91.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inventiva by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidoses type VI disease.

