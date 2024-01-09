Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Bought by B&D White Capital Company LLC

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 7.1% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $19,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,992,000 after purchasing an additional 883,870 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $102,435,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $166.73. 571,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.76. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.70 and a 52 week high of $169.94. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

