Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $404.57. 18,625,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,496,766. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $268.97 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $391.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.16.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.