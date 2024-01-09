iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Boosted by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 155.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,917 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 72,702 shares in the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 765.1% during the 3rd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 43,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 38,701 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,329.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 78,416 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,463,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 6,830,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,609,996. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.