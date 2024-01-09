iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 2.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $28,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 696.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 265.6% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period.

ICVT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 152,230 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

