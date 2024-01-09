iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Holdings Trimmed by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,214,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Gratus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gratus Capital LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $60,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.36. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $54.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

