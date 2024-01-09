iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Family Capital Trust Co

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.0% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after purchasing an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

