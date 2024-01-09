iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

