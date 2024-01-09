iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.2% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after buying an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,200,000 after buying an additional 147,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,285,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $925,458,000 after purchasing an additional 167,889 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $105.06. 2,082,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,894,453. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $110.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

