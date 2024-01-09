iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Boosted by AlphaQ Advisors LLC

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after acquiring an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 404,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,064,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. 1,381,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,962,590. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

