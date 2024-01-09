iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 497,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 524,880 shares.The stock last traded at $23.97 and had previously closed at $24.09.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REET. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,204,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,019,000 after acquiring an additional 987,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

