iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 100,389 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 140,861 shares.The stock last traded at $40.42 and had previously closed at $40.56.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average of $38.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,816,000 after buying an additional 21,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,381,000 after purchasing an additional 629,800 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

