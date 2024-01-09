iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,509,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,876,000 after purchasing an additional 152,235 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 21,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Shares of EFA traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,964,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,016,952. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

