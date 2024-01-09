iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Trimmed by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,110,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,877,000 after acquiring an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.41. The stock had a trading volume of 825,984 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.36 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.