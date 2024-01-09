iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) is Dunhill Financial LLC’s Largest Position

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 14.3% of Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $22,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.93. 46,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,976. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.02. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $71.82 and a 12 month high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

