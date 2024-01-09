iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Boosted by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $58,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MA Private Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 147,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 210,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 143,280 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.89. 1,165,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

