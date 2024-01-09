iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lessened by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 3.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $29,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,211,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,939,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,427,000 after buying an additional 301,825 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after purchasing an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,384,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,340,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.93. 153,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,739. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.39 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.40.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.