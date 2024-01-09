iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $25,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $294.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.92 and a 12-month high of $305.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.