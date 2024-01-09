iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.0% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,234,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,440,550,000 after acquiring an additional 101,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,988,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,558,000 after acquiring an additional 115,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,378,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,580,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.62. 202,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,500,146. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.92 and a one year high of $305.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

