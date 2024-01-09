iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,104,097 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 773,607 shares.The stock last traded at $270.75 and had previously closed at $272.82.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.