iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 518,749 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 1,518,605 shares.The stock last traded at $76.42 and had previously closed at $77.07.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after buying an additional 30,826,910 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,883,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,947 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,881,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,018,000 after purchasing an additional 73,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,149,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,143,000 after purchasing an additional 135,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,958,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,111,000 after purchasing an additional 85,117 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

