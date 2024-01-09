iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after acquiring an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,503,000 after acquiring an additional 108,079 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.26 and a one year high of $75.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

