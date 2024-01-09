iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Reduced by Colorado Capital Management Inc.

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.26 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

