iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Reduced by Briggs Advisory Group Inc.

Briggs Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Briggs Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after buying an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after purchasing an additional 819,001 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 458,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,632,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,398. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.56 and a 1-year high of $175.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.74.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.