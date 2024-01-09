iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth reduced its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 72.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,144 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 98,060.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,650,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,529 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $15,121,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after buying an additional 307,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 192,024 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IFRA stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.85. 152,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.17.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.