Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Increased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for about 23.1% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,746,000 after buying an additional 66,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

View Our Latest Report on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $169.27. The company had a trading volume of 82,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,638. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.