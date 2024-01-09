Jiayin Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.
Jiayin Group Stock Performance
JFIN stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.
