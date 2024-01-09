Jiayin Group Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:JFIN)

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Jiayin Group Stock Performance

JFIN stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

