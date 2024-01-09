John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

PDT stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.41.

About John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

