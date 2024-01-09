Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.85, for a total transaction of $889,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $316.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.75. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.38 and a twelve month high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on KRTX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. William Blair cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.43.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

