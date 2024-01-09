KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 173,120 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 147,806 shares.The stock last traded at $38.82 and had previously closed at $39.68.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after buying an additional 1,313,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 49,146 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 720,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 107,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KB Financial Group by 86.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after purchasing an additional 278,345 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

