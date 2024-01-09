KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KB Home from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KB Home from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.58.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $62.76 on Friday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $63.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 29.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

