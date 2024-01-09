Keel Point LLC Acquires 1,319 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,009,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,061,000 after buying an additional 1,531,642 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,031,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 994.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 884,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 803,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,798,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,964,000 after buying an additional 563,050 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.