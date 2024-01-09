Keel Point LLC Decreases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Keel Point LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its holdings in RTX by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in RTX by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

