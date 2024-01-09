Keel Point LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after buying an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $32.02 and a 52-week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

