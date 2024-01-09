Keel Point LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,309,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,003,788,000 after purchasing an additional 115,544 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,875,000 after buying an additional 71,608 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

