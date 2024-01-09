Keel Point LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Keel Point LLC cut its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,887,000 after buying an additional 118,138 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 146,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 66,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $529,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.71.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

