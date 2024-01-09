Keel Point LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,470,000 after buying an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 747.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 660,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,031,000 after buying an additional 582,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

