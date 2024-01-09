Keel Point LLC Sells 305 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $313.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.93. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

