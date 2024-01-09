Keel Point LLC Sells 5,499 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Keel Point LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 557.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.40. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $28.45.

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

