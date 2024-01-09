Kering SA (PPRUY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.4964 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Kering has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $65.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PPRUY. Bank of America cut Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BNP Paribas cut Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, CLSA started coverage on Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kering

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

