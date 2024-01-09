KeyCorp Increases Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $136.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.74 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80. Entegris has a 1 year low of $69.37 and a 1 year high of $122.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,470.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

