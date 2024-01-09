Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Acquires 254 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands accounts for 1.4% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at about $625,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.10. 422,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,973. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $24,704,439.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares in the company, valued at $98,931,181.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile



Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

