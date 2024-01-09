Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $14,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 336,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 60,248 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 237,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $3,015,588.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,504,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,442,523.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE BN traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 437,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,109. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -933.02%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

