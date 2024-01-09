Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.2 %

PM stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.15. 1,136,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.38. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

