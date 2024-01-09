Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,273 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 425.0% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.
Medtronic Price Performance
MDT traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $87.18. 2,734,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,472,619. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic
In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Where will S&P 500 go after new bullish levels?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.