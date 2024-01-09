Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $7.29 Million Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,326 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned about 0.26% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on NEP shares. Oppenheimer lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. CIBC downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NEP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. 328,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,746. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.8675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

