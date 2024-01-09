Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,862,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,890,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,393,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 340,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,135,106 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,989,000 after acquiring an additional 181,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 95,685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,330,498.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.45.

Stryker Stock Performance

Stryker stock traded up $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.96. 326,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

