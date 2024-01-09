Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Increases Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $2.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.86. The stock had a trading volume of 216,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,749. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.86 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.97.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.