Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Reduces Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 956,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 17,439 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 2.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.95. 3,989,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,995,061. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.83 and its 200-day moving average is $43.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.