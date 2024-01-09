Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,465 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.86. The company had a trading volume of 497,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,937. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $394.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.